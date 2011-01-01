3D Modelling
3DS Max, Maya, Blender,
Substance Painter
Image Editing
Photoshop, Paint.net
Game Engines
Unreal, Unity (2D & 3D), Creation/Gamebryo
Sound Design
Audacity
Project Management
Github, Trello
Fitchburg State University
Class of 2022
Game Design, B.S., Cum Laude
Germinate
Level Designer, 3D Environment Artist, VFX Artist, QA Tester
Oxalis
Lead 3D Artist
Gigafyte
Environment Artist, Sound Designer, Assistant Level Designer
Hi, I'm Chris Greely, game designer and artist. I began my game development career in 2018, and I have worked on a variety of different projects in several different roles, including art, programming, level design, sound design, UI design, and narrative design, although I specialize in 3D modelling and level design. I graduated Fitchburg State University in May 2022, and am currently seeking full-time employment in the industry.
